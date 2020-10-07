Suspected Vandals burgle Adamawa AIT office

Persons suspected to be thieves have burgled the Adamawa office of the privately-owned African Independent Television (AIT), based in Yola.

Chief Timawus Mathias, the Yola Head of the station, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

Mathias told NAN that the sad news was broken to him by the security man at the DAAR Complex.

According to the head of the station, some sensitive hardware were stolen by the suspected burglars.

“We have reported the matter to the Police and the security man was invited for investigation.

“And equipment so far discovered carted away include 2 pieces of 42 inch TV, One piece of 32 inch TV, one piece of DV Player and one Desktop computer set,” Mathias said.

Others items stolen, he said, included one piece of 2 Horse Power Water pump, Two pieces of Radio Studio Monitors and one piece of X 1000 KVA Stabilizer.