Suspected thieves kill 23-yr-old commercial motorcyclist in Jigawa

The Police Command in Jigawa, says that suspected thieves have allegedly killed a 23-year-old commercial motorcyclist in Birnikudu Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the Command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Shiisu said the deceased, simply identified as Umar Abubakar, of Lautai village, Birninkudu, was found dead on Friday at about 8:20 a.m. in a bush.

He alleged that the deceased was murdered by suspected thieves who slit his throat and snatched his motorcycle.

“Today; at about 0820hrs, corpse of an commercial motorcycle rider, one Umar Abubakar, aged 23 of Lutai village, Birnikudu LGA was seen in the bush between Babaldu town and Bakatuma village.

“The motorcyclist conveyed unidentified passengers from Babaldu town in the night, and on reaching a bush before Bakatuma village, they slit his neck with a sharp object.

“He died on the spot and the thieves took away his boxer motorcycle,” he alleged.

The spokesman said the police had visited the scene of the incident, and evacuated the corpse to the General Hospital, Birninkudu for medical certification.

According to him, the police had launched a manhunt to arrest the fleeing suspects. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...