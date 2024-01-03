Suspected thieves burgle Newsdiaryonline’s office, others at Abuja Mall

Unknown persons suspected to be thieves have again broken into the office of Newsdiaryonline at EFAB Mall in Garki Abuja.

The exact day the burglary which took place apparently last weekend is yet to be determined but preliminary inquiries indicate that several other offices on the last floor at the Mall were also broken into.

The suspected thieve ransacked drawers in Newsdiaryonline’s office but no physical item was taken away.

The ceiling through which they apparently entered the office was broken.The door leading to the publisher’s office was equally pulled apart.

The exact motive was not clear as the desk top computer inside was not vandalised. The only laptop left inside the office was pulled out of its handbag but left on the floor.Drawers were however ripped open.Similarly, conference bags belonging to the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP were partially searched but left inside.The TV on the was was left intact just as the power generator inside the office was left untouched.

Fresh enquiries Wednesday revealed that other offices were equally burgled with items like laptops and others stolen or vandalised. The burglary proof was pulled out in one office.The exact number of those affected could not be determined as many offices have not resumed from the Yuletide break.

In a single burglary case Newsdiaryonline’s office was burgled in 2015 by unknown persons.

