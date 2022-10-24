Suspected smugglers kill Customs officer in Kwara

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

An officer of the Nigerian Customs Service was killed on Friday in Igboho by suspected smugglers while on patrol on Sinau-Kenu Road in Baruteen Local Government Area of Kwara.

Attacked custom vehicles

Customs spokesman in Kwara, Mr Chado Zakari, stated in Ilorin on Monday that the patrol team had earlier impounded 40 bags of smuggled rice and 30 jerry cans of petrol hidden in a nearby bush alongside Sinau-Kenu Road.

“The suspected smugglers laid ambush and shot sporadically at the patrol van conveying the smuggled goods to government’s warehouse.

“In the exchange of fire that ensued, one officer succumbed to the cold hands of death, while three officers sustained life threatening injuries and are currently responding to treatment.

“The deceased, an assistant superintendent, Mr Saheed Aweda has been buried according to Islamic rights in his home town, Popogbona in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara.

“The Comptroller, Mr Olugboyega Peters, has visited the family of the deceased to commiserate with its members,’’ Zakari stated.

He added that Mr Peters had ordered full-scale investigation into the assault to fish out the culprits. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

