Suspected smugglers brutally attack Customs Officers

By Danlami Nmodu

An Inspector of Customs, (IC) Haruna A. has suffered several injuries after officers of the Service came under brutal attacks at Dankama area of Katsina State.

Superintendent of Customs, Isah Suleiman, Public Relations Officer,Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘B’ Kaduna disclosed this in a statement Friday.

According to Suleiman, “At about 1300 hours on Wednesday, 23 August 2023, Officers and Men of Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘B’, went on legitimate patrol duties to the Dankama Area of Katsina State.

“While carrying out their statutory duties of anti-smuggling, some hoodlums suspected to be smugglers launched a brutal attack on the Officers with dangerous weapons, thereby inflicting several injuries to Inspector of Customs (IC) Haruna A.

“The wounded Officer was immediately rushed to the hospital for proper medical attention and is responding to treatment.

” It is pertinent to state that the Nigeria Customs Service is an agency that is saddled with the responsibility of enforcing government fiscal policies for collective societal good.

The statement said the Unit’s Officers would not fold their arms and allow smugglers who have no regard for the laws of the land to perpetrate their nefarious activities to the detriment of our security and economic well-being.

“On this note, Comptroller FOU ‘B’, Musa Ibrahim Jalo, is very concerned about the injuries inflicted on his officer and directed a full-scale investigation to fish out the perpetrators of this barbaric act.

“He stated that any further attacks on any Officer of the Unit would not be tolerated and would be treated with utmost resistance from our Operatives.

“He added that such violent attacks will never deter the operatives of the Unit from carrying out their legitimate duties, no matter whose ox is gored.

“He appealed to traditional rulers, parents and community leaders to warn their subjects to desist from attacking security operatives, as anyone caught shall face the consequences of his action.”

