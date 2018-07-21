The Jigawa Police Command on Saturday confirmed the shooting of a 58-year old man by suspected armed robbers in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

SP Abdu Jinjiri, the police spokesman in the state said in Dutse that the incident occurred on July 19 at about 7:05 p.m. at the residence of the victim located at Godiya Miyetti quarters.

He explained that the suspects allegedly trailed the suspect to his resident and attempted to rob him.

“It was when the victim noticed the suspects’ presence in his house and shouted that he was shot in the belly and they ran away.

“The police were informed and took action immediately by visiting the scene and rushed the victim to hospital for medical attention and he is responding to treatment,’’ he said.

According to Jinjiri, investigation has begun to fish out and arrest the fleeing perpetrators of the attack.(NAN)