Suspected Oyo serial killer, Shodipe rearrested

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Oyo State Police Command have re-arrested the suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe who escaped from lawful custody on 11th August, 2020.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, DCP Frank MBA disclosed that he was re-arrested on Sunday, by Police operatives at the Bodija area of Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

It would be recalled that Shodipe is a prime suspect in multiple murder of innocent citizens at Akinyele local government area, Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, commended the Commissioner of Police, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu and his team for a job well done.

“He equally expressed his sincere appreciation to the citizens for their support and understanding while the manhunt for the rearrested Shodipe lasted.”

The IGP warned against any form of complacency on the part of the operatives of the Command, stressing that all hands must be on deck to bring the case to a positive and successful closure.