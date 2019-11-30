Suspected kidnappers kill FRSC official along Abuja-Lokoja Expressway

Suspected kidnappers have attacked some Federal Road Safety Corps personnel travelling from Abuja to Lagos on an official assignment at Oshawa along highway at about 1:50 pm on Friday, killing the driver and leaving the other staff in the vehicle critically injured.

According to a statement made available by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the two personnel who were travelling in a Toyota Hilux pick-up van with registration number; PILOT 01A were ambushed by the gunmen after Zariagi on Lokoja – Okene road precisely at Oshawa, a town close to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The kidnappers, according to first information report, were said to have opened fire at the sight of the marked vehicle and unfortunately shot the driver in the head, killing him instantly.

The vehicle subsequently lost control and veered off the road. It took hours before the rescue team could locate the vehicle in the bush and evacuate the victims.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family of the bereaved, the entire management and staff of the Corps, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the death of the officer who lost his life in active service.

The incident has since been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for immediate investigation.