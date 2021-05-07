Suspected IPOB militants killed as troops foil attacks on Police Stations in Imo

Nigerian troops, the military and the police last night eliminated gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) secessionist group.

PRNigeria gathered slain gunmen and colleagues were travelling to Orlu town in a convoy of ‘stolen vehicles’ to attack police stations.

But they met ‘gruesome end’ when they were engaged by security .

The IPOB secessionists had initially sent a notice to of members of plan to attack Police Stations in the state.

An intelligence officer told PRNigeria that of the gunmen were involved in previous attacks on security facilities in the state. He added after their communication were intercepted, the troops stage the in confronting them before accomplishing their mission.

“The gunmen, who believed in the power of their charms, were overpowered when the troops soldiers, policemen and other security operatives engaged them in a battle. While some of them were killed, others escaped with grievous injury the exchange of gunfire. also recovered all the stolen vehicles they used for their operations.

“In the last one month, the gunmen have attacked several police stations and killed dozens of security personnel for no reason. are able to identify them as members of IPOB their ID cards and other incriminating items recovered them.

“Some of them were involved in previous coordinated attacks using machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades when they targeted a prison and police facilities and freed the inmates were while carting away arms and ammunition in the ,” a senior intelligence officer narrated.

The corpses of the IPOB members, recovered vehicles and sophisticated weapons were taken to the Police Command in Owerri, the state capital.

