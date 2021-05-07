Nigerian troops, involving the military and the police last night eliminated gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) secessionist group.

PRNigeria gathered that the slain gunmen and their colleagues were travelling to Orlu town in a convoy of ‘stolen vehicles’ to attack some police stations.

But they met their ‘gruesome end’ when they were engaged by security men.

The IPOB secessionists had initially sent a notice to some of their members of their plan to attack some Police Stations in the state.

An intelligence officer told PRNigeria that some of the gunmen were involved in previous attacks on security facilities in the state. He added after their communication were intercepted, the troops stage the ambush in confronting them before accomplishing their mission.

“The gunmen, who believed in the power of their charms, were overpowered when the troops including soldiers, policemen and other security operatives engaged them in a battle. While some of them were killed, others escaped with grievous injury from the exchange of gunfire. We also recovered all the stolen vehicles they used for their operations.

“In the last one month, the gunmen have attacked several police stations and killed dozens of security personnel for no reason. We are able to identify them as members of IPOB from their ID cards and other incriminating items recovered from them.

“Some of them were involved in previous coordinated attacks using machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades when they targeted a prison and police facilities and freed the inmates were while carting away arms and ammunition in the process,” a senior intelligence officer narrated.

The corpses of the IPOB members, recovered vehicles and sophisticated weapons were taken to the Police Command in Owerri, the state capital.

PRNigeria

