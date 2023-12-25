Monday, December 25, 2023
Suspected hoodlums attack church, kill 3 worshippers in Ebonyi — Clergy

By Chimezie Godfrey
The Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Nworie, has condemned the killing on Christmas eve of three worshippers by suspected hoodlums during a Christmas vigil mass on Sunday night.

Nworie disclosed this at Monday’s Christmas service at Saint Theresa Cathedral Church, saying that the killing occured at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Nkweagu, in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi state at 11.30 pm on Sunday.

The Bishop described the incident as sad, disheartening and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He explained that the suspected killers invaded the church while a priest was celebrating vigil mass service, killed and injured many others.

According to Nworie, such unfortunate act had never happened in Church in the state.

“This is the first time such an incident is happening in the Church and in Ebonyi state in general,” the Bishop noted.

Earlier, the clergy in his sermon, encouraged people to align themselves with the significant and teaching of the Christmas.

He urged the faithful to pray for unity and progress of the state and nation.

All efforts to get reaction from Ebonyi Police Command were fruitless as the command is yet to have a new Spokesperson. (NAN)

