Suspected hoodlums attack chieftains’ houses in Cross River

Suspected hoodlums on Monday attacked and destroyed Property of some PDP chieftains at Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondet who visited some of the affected houses reports that no live was lost.

It was, however, observed that the houses suffered considerable damage from the suspected political thugs alleged to be loyal to the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Joseph Bassey.

The PDP chieftains affected included the State Organising Secretary, Mr Nsa Ekeng, Atimbo West Chairman, and Elder Effiom Ekpo.

The seemingly coordinated attack had every vehicles in each of the houses destroyed and windows shattered, while the attackers also broke into their houses, destroyed some property and looted some.

Ekpo, who spoke with newsmen, said that the attack took place between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The chieftain, who said he knew the identities of the attackers, alleged they were shouting APC all through the attack.

“This attack was a fallout of the meeting the Deputy Speaker held in the community on Sunday evening and some of these boys were attendees in that meeting.

“In fact, during the attack, they were shouting that no PDP person will be allowed to vote during the elections and that they will come out with arms on election days to enforce it, “Ekpo said.

However, the Deputy Speaker, Bassey, denied being responsible for the attack and that at no time did he send anybody to carry out anything of such.

Bassey who is the APC House of Representatives candidate for Calabar South/Akpabuyo/Bakassi Federal Constituency, noted that he had always played by the rule in politics.

“I am not from Akpabuyo nor do I have boys there, I only go to Akpabuyo whenever I am invited and it was such invitation I honoured on Sunday to inaugurate my campaign office in the area.

“Those alleging me responsible for the attack have nothing to say. I am against violence and thuggery in politics,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, said he was yet to be briefed on the attack.(NAN)