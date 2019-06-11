Suspected herdsmen kill farmers in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: Two farmers in Ubulu Unor community of Delta state were allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen on Monday evening.

According to reports, farm produce were also destroyed by the suspected herdsmen.

One of the residents of the community, Austin Okolie told Journalists on Tuesday that they were living in fear.

“Apart from the killings they have carried out, our farm produce are destroyed on daily basis by the herdsmen.

“They destroy our crops and even threaten to kill us. We can carry weapons but we are law-abiding indigenes. We call on security agencies and state government to come to our aid,” Okolie said.

Police officers in Ogwashi Uku police division who spoke to Journalists on condition of anonymity said they were not aware of any farmers killed.

Sources said that the corpses of the farmers were dumped in the bush leading to various farmlands in the community by unknown persons with their cutlasses.

“What the herdsmen do is to station in various farmlands where they unleash destruction on the farm crops and in most cases kill the owner of the farm lands.

“The two men were dumped in the bush part leading to various farm lands in the community with cultlasses but we don’t know their names or can’t confirm if they are Indigenes of Ubulu unor community’,” Joseph Osakwe, a leader in the community said.

Police Public Relations officer in the state, DSP Onovuwakpoyeya Onome said she is not aware of the incident as such report was not made available to her.

But the community palace secretary, Stephen Azubuike confirmed move by the elders of to convene a meeting to address the herders’ issue.

“The Police and the leaders of the Miyitteh Allah Cattle breeders in the local government have an understanding to ensure that their cows do not graze in people’s farms,” Azubuike disclosed



