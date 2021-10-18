Suspected gunmen attack police station, kill 1 operative in Ebonyi

October 18, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



gunmen have attacked a police station in Ohaukwu Local Government Area Ebonyi and shot a police sergeant.

The Assistant Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command, ASP Levi Philips, told the Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki that the station was attacked in the early hours on Monday.

Philips added that the suspects also burnt two packed in the station, including a patrol van.

“The police officer, a Sergeant, who sustain injury, was later confirmed dead this morning.

“The Police, Ebonyi state, Mr Aliyu Garba, have visited the scene the incident and the area is quiet,” he explained.

Also speaking, an eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the suspects stormed the station early hour on Monday and started shooting sporadically.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,