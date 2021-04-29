Suspected drunk driver kills one in Anambra – FRSC

April 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of a middle-aged in an accident at Aguata, Anambra, after a suspected drunk lost control and rammed another vehicle.

FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of (NAN) in Awka on Thursday that the accident occurred Wednesday evening on Igbo Ukwu-Ezinifite Road.

“The crash involved an unidentified of a Toyota Hiace with registration number ENU544YA and unidentified of Mitsubishi L300 with registration number JJT677JT.

“Eyewitness report indicates that the Mitsubishi driver, who was suspected to be drunk lost control of vehicle, left lane and collided with the Hiace .

“Thirteen persons were involved in the crash, including seven males, four females and two children, a male and a female.

“Twelve persons   and were rushed to Apex hospital Igbo Ukwu before the arrival of FRSC rescue team Igbo Ukwu Command.

“A male adult was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and body deposited at the morgue,’’ Kumapayi said.

The sector commander warned drivers to desist driving under the influence of alcohol. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,