Suspected cultists shoot dead 3 in Ondo community

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Three people were reportedly shot dead on Tuesday night by persons, suspected to be members of a secret cult in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Residents of the area claimed that the perpetrators of the heinous act took the bodies of the three victims away after killing them.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Wednesday in Akure, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, said that the Police were yet to track down the killers.

“The Police are currently on patrol within Owo. I have spoken with the Area Commander and the DPO in the area, but not one of the residents is ready to report, or even assist with information.

“However, anti-cultism men have been deployed to the area,” Odunlami-Omisanya said.

Also speaking on the incident, the Special Adviser to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on security matters, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, said security operatives had been deployed to the area and would apprehend the suspects immediately. (NAN)