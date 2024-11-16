Suspected cultists kill former LG councillor in Ogun

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Friday killed Mutiu Akinbami, a former Councillor in Abeokuta North Local Government of Ogun.

By Abiodun Lawal



Sources indicated that Akinbami, popularly known as Egor, was shot in the head while riding on a motorcycle.

The deceased was attacked at Brewery area of Abeokuta at about 6:00 p.m.

Mr Omolola Odutola, spokesperson of the Police Command in Ogun, confirmed the incident on Saturday.

“The Divisional Police Office of Lafenwa received a report at about 6:40 p.m., that Mutiu Akinbami, a man from Olomore Housing Estate, had been shot near the Brewery.

“According to the information, the deceased was riding home on a motorcycle when he was shot from behind by one of the masked occupants of an unregistered white tinted glass Hilux.

“The divisional police officer quickly mobilised patrol teams to the location and transported the victim to Ijaiye General Hospital, Abeokuta where a doctor confirmed him dead,” Odutola said.

Odutola said that the deceased was a former staffer of the Federal College of Education, Osiele in Abeokuta, and had been listed as a wanted person.

“Arrests have been made and further details will be provided as investigation continues,” the official said.(NAN)