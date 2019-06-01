Suspected cultists beat up DESTMA officials

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: Suspected cultists in Ughelli community of Delta state on Friday allegedly beat up Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA) officials.

An eyewitness, Susan Okolie said the victims were allegedly beaten by the suspected cultists and inflicted injuries on them at Ogele road in Ughelli town.

Newsdiaryonline gathered that the victims flogged down vehicles, including tricycle and motorcycles to enable some persons cross, but the suspected cultists allegedly refused and rather descended on the officials, destroying the official van in the process.

Confirming the incident, the head of Ughelli zonal command of the agency, Adu Desmond said that the wounded officials were later treated at Ughelli central hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onovuwakpoyeya Onome confirmed the incident to Journalists in Asaba, saying that matter was under investigation.



