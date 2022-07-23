Suspected cultists allegedly kill 43-year-old man in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

Osun Police Command said suspected cultists in the early hours of Saturday, invaded a residence in Ofatedo, Egbedore Local Government, and allegedly shot and killed a 43-year-old man, Yinusa Okunloye.

SP Yemisi Opalola, Osun Police Spokesperson, made this known in a statement, adding that the police were, however, on the trail of the culprits.

She said, “Today, at about 1.30 a.m. one Ismail Azeez of No.5 Olofa Street, Ofatedo came to the Ido Osun Police Division Headquarters to report a case of attack and killing at his residence.

“He reported that about 12.00 a.m. of the same day, a group of suspected cultists, numbering three, invaded his residence and called out the victim, Yinusa Okunloye, from his room and thereafter shot him in the chest.”

Opalola said the victim died on the spot and his corpse was removed by the police and deposited at UniOsun Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, for autopsy.

She said non of the culprits had been arrested but added that the command was making frantic efforts to get them arrested (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

