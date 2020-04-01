Suspected COVID-19 patient tests negative in Zaria, Kaduna

The Medical Director of Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, Dr Hussaina Adamu says the patient with suspected COVID 19 case at the hospital has tested negative.

The medical director disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Zaria on Wednesday.

She said that the patient was treated for lower respiratory tract infection and there was great improvement in his health condition.

Adamu said that the hospital management directed him to report back in two weeks to see his level of improvement.

According to her, the patient Iliyasu Mukhtar of Dorayi Village in Zaria Local Government Area (LGA) was discharged on Wednesday following a directive from Kaduna state Ministry of Health.

“The patient was admitted at the hospital on Friday March 27 following suspicious signs he displayed before his family members brought him to hospital for medication.

“While at the hospital his blood sample was taken for test but we continued giving him all the necessary medical care and adequate security was provided around Dan Raka ward were he was isolated before the result came,” she said.

Also speaking Mukhtar said it was not easy for someone to be isolated and expressed his gratitude to God for testing negative for COVID-19.

He said that he arrived from Lagos on Thursday and was taken to the hospital on Friday as he had been sick right from Lagos.(NAN)

