Suspected car smuggler kill customs officer in Kebbi 

By Ibrahim Bello

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Kebbi Area Command, on Sunday confirmed the killing of one of its personnel, Aminu Abdullahi, by a suspected car smuggler in Yauri Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesperson of the Service, ASC Mubarak Mustapha, confirmed the incident in a statement in Birnin Kebbi.

He said: “The NSC, Kebbi Area Command, has commiserated with the family of one officer, Aminu Abdullahi, who was killed by a suspected car smuggler in the line of duty.

“The incident took place on July 13, at about 4:00 a.m, when a 2015 Toyota Corolla model with chassis no: 2TBURHE3FC456204 rammed into the victim along Tamac road, Yauri local government area of the state”.

He said the officer was rushed to General Hospital, Yauri, for immediate medical attention, after proper first aid.

“He was later transferred to Wamakko Orthopaedic Hospital in Wamakko LGA of Sokoto State.

“Unfortunately, he give up the ghost this morning after responding to treatment during the night,” he said.

Mubarak prayed Allah to grant the decease enternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Spokesman said that one, Abdulwasiu Salawudeen, who was driving the vehicle, had since been arrested and brought to the command’s headquarters for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Service said that it had organised a parade for the first time in three years to reinvigorate the moral of its officers and men.

“The essence of the parade was to encourage, instil discipline, bond the officers uniformly and to carry out the NCS core mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, trade facilitation, provide security and enhance customs civil relationship to the host communities.

“The Area Controller of the command, Dr Ben Oramalugo stressed the need for the officers to be their brothers’ keeper and should see each other as brothers in uniform, and also help each other with intelligence and reinforcement”. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

