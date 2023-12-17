Suspected bandits kill 4 farmers, abduct 8 others in Katsina State – Police

Suspected bandits killed four farmers and abducted eight others from Nahuta village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the attack on Sunday in Katsina.

He said the farmers were harvesting their crops when the assailants struck.

One of the farmers that managed to escape received gunshot wounds, he added.

“The suspected bandits attacked the farmers, opened fire on them thereby killing four and injuring one; they also abducted eight others,’’ Aliyu said. (NAN)

By Zubairu Idris

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

