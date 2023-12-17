Sunday, December 17, 2023
Crime & Police

Suspected bandits kill 4 farmers, abduct 8 others in Katsina State – Police

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
Suspected bandits killed four farmers and abducted eight others from Nahuta village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the attack on Sunday in Katsina.

He said the farmers were harvesting their crops when the assailants struck.

One of the farmers that managed to escape received gunshot wounds, he added.

“The suspected bandits attacked the farmers, opened fire on them thereby killing four and injuring one; they also abducted eight others,’’ Aliyu said. (NAN)

By Zubairu Idris

