Suspected armed robbers kill journalist, 2 others in Ondo bank robbery

Police in Ondo State have confirmed killing of a journalist, Mr Olubunmi Afuye and two others in a bank robbery at Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government of state on Thursday.


DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro, ’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed newsmen, said suspected robbers also killed a policeman and motorcyclist.

It was learnt that Afuye was recently appointed the new Public Relations Officer of a private university in the town.

Afuye had worked with the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation (OSRC) and Orange FM before he resigned recently join the university.

Eyewitnesses said robbers, whose operation at the bank lasted for some time, escaped unchallenged with an undisclosed amount of money. (NAN)

