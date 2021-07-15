Suspected armed robbers kill journalist, 2 others in Ondo bank robbery

The Police in Ondo State have confirmed the killing of a journalist, Mr Olubunmi Afuye and two others in a bank robbery at Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government of the state on Thursday.



DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro, the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said that the suspected robbers also killed a policeman and motorcyclist.

It was learnt that Afuye was recently appointed the new Public Relations Officer of a private university in the town.

Afuye had worked with the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation (OSRC) and Orange FM before he resigned recently to join the university.

Eyewitnesses said that the robbers, whose operation at the commercial bank lasted for some time, escaped unchallenged with an undisclosed amount of money. (NAN)

