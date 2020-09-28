Suspect in downing of flight MH17 denies any involvement at trial

One of four suspects being tried in absentia for the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 has denied any involvement with firing or supplying the Russian-made Buk missile used in its destruction, a lawyer said in court on Monday.
MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Russian rebels during fighting in eastern Ukraine.
All 298 people aboard were killed.
After an international investigation lasting almost six years, four defendants went on trial in absentia in March, of whom only Oleg Pulatov has instructed a lawyer to defend him.
“He did not contribute and he was not involved. What’s more, he did not and does not have any knowledge of how and why MH17 was downed,” his lawyer Sabine ten Doesschate said at the Hague District Court.
Igor Girkin(also known as Strelkov), a former colonel in Russia’s FSB intelligence service, according to prosecutors.
He was given the minister of defence title in the rebel-held eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk.
Sergei Dubinsky (known as Khmury), who was employed by Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, was a deputy of Mr Girkin and was in regular contact with Russia, investigators said.
Oleg Pulatov, known as Giurza, a former soldier of GRU special forces and deputy head of the intelligence service in Donetsk, according to the JIT
Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian national who has no military background but led a combat unit as a commander in Eastern Ukraine, prosecutors said
