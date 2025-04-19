Suspect extradited to Nigeria for murder charges— Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it has successfully completed the extradition of a fleeing murder suspect from Doha, Qatar to Nigeria.

By Deborah Akpede

The Force Public Relations Officer, (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement he posted on his official X handle @princemoye1 on Saturday.

Adejobi said that the suspect, who had been on the run for the murder of Miss Augusta Onuwabhagbe, in Lagos was returned to the country on Saturday.

“The suspect returned in the early hours of today through coordinated efforts with the Ministry of Justice, International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), National Central Bureau (NCB), Force Headquarters Abuja and the Qatari Judicial Authorities.

“The extradition followed a petition from the family of the deceased, submitted through their legal representatives and was dated Sept. 29, 2024.

“The matter was assigned to INTERPOL NCB Abuja for investigation,” he said.

According to Adejobi, investigations revealed that the suspect murdered Onuwabhagbe, a 21-year-old first-class student of Lead City University, Ibadan, at his residence in Abiola Apooyi Street, Oral Estate, Ajah, Lagos, on July 13, 2023.

“After committing the crime, he fled Nigeria and later released an online video purporting to confess to the act, a deceptive strategy to derail investigative efforts.

“Following the declaration as a wanted person by the NPF Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department on Oct. 13, 2023, an INTERPOL Red Notice was issued for his global apprehension.

“He was initially apprehended in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Oct. 2023 under the false identity “KANU PRINCETON SAMUEL,” but escaped custody during a prison break on Nov. 26, 2023 in Freetown, ” he said.

The FPRO said that further intelligence gathering revealed that the suspect continued to evade law enforcement, traversing multiple regions including West Africa, East Asia and the Middle East, under forged identities before relocating to Doha, Qatar on Jan. 24, 2025.

“Operating under the alias “TOURE ABDOULAYE” with a fraudulent Guinean passport, he secured illegal employment and concealed his identity.

“Through robust international cooperation and the use of advanced biometrics, INTERPOL NCB Abuja, in collaboration with INTERPOL NCB Doha, confirmed his identity, leading to his arrest by Qatari authorities in February 2025.

“An official extradition request, processed via the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, was subsequently approved by the Qatari judicial authorities, resulting in his repatriation to Nigeria, ” the image maker said.

He said that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, while recognising the strength in the synergy amongst nations to curb trans-border crimes, commended those involved in the extradition.

“I-G commended the diligence of INTERPOL NCB Abuja and extended sincere appreciation to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

“He also commended the Government of Qatar, INTERPOL NCB Doha and the Nigerian Embassy in Qatar for their invaluable collaboration in securing the fugitive’s return,” Adejobi said.

The FPRO said that Egbetokun assured the general public of the NPF’s commitment to ensuring that the suspect faces diligent prosecution, as part of its dedication to justice and the safety of all Nigerians.(NAN)