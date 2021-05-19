The Area Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service in Kano, Comptroller S.P Umar today May 19, 2021 handed over a money laundering suspect, Abubakar Sale to the Head of Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mualledi Farouq Dogondaji, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Customs Area Command in Kano, Umar disclosed that the suspect was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Customs at the Malam Aminu Kano Airport while attempting to board an Ethiopian Air plane to Turkey.

Upon his arrest, he was discovered to be carrying 54 pieces of ATM cards of different banks, bearing various names.

On receiving the suspect, Dogondaji commended the gesture by the Nigeria Customs in ensuring continuous partnership with the Commission.

He assured of proper investigation, adding that the Commission will communicate the outcome of the investigation and possible prosecution to the Customs Service.

