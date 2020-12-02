Surveyors pledge to resolve Lagos flooding using new technology

The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos branch, has restated its commitment to use real-time technology to deal with environmental issues, especially flooding, in Lagos State, NIS spokesperson, Mrs Folakemi Odunewu said on Wednesday in Lagos.

A statement she issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the institution reached the decision at a virtual conference on the institution’s 2020 Mandatory Continuous Professional Development Programme (MCPD).

The branch Chairman, Mr Adeleke Adesina said the 2020 MCPD was organised to keep surveyors abreast of current technology under the theme: “Relevance of Surveyors in the Control of Flood using Drone Data’’.