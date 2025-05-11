Surveillance: Police, NDLEA, NSCDC collaborate with forest security service

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have declared support for the operations of the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS).

By Sumaila Ogbaje

This endorsement was made during the closing of the training organised for the Intelligence, Surveillance and Provost departments of the NFSS in Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Ajao Adewale, said that fighting insecurity was a job that required collaboration and without exclusive monopoly by any single security agency.

Adewale said the training would foster collaboration to effectively police the nation’s forest area through intelligence, adding that intelligence was the life-fire of security operations.

He said that the FCT in particular was surrounded by mountainous forest areas, adding migrants from other states takes advantage of the open space in the abandoned area to perpetrate criminal activities.

“For you coming up with the idea shows that you are really prepared to maintain and escalate your standard of operation.

“We commend and appreciate this initiative. Complimenting ethical leadership is the strategic power of intelligent police.

“By leveraging data, critical analysis and evidence-based practices, we can take our community to a greater height in terms of security and safety.

“By collaborating and working with your organisation, we have seen that we can always extend our outreach and Nigeria will continue to be safe and secure,” he said.

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, commended the service for equipping its personnel with requisite knowledge in intelligence gathering and conflict management.

Marwa, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Operations and Investigation, NDLEA, Kayode Raji, pledged to continue to collaborate with NFSS in the area of intelligence to fight crimes in the country.

He said that the agency would continue to partner with NFSS, urging the personnel to liaise with NDLEA officers in their various commands to ensure effective synergy in tackling crimes as it relates to drug.

He emphasised that no single individual organisations can fight crime alone, saying that security was always a network to avoid skirmishes between the security agencies.

Also, the Commandant of NSCDC, FCT Command, Olusola Odumosun, commended the NFSS for their doggedness and commitment to national security.

He said that NSCDC had continued to partner the forest security operatives in the territory to ensure safety of lives and property.

The Commander-General of NFSS, Dr Joshua Osatimehin, the just concluded training involved three departments which include intelligence, surveillance and provost.

He said the officers were brought together to further strategise to be able to collaborate effectively with the relevant security agencies to curb criminality within the forested region.

According to him, there is a need to strengthen the Department of Intelligence for policing, driving security.

“So with this, I believe we have achieved a lot from different experts that have come across the security organization.

“The Department of States Services (DSS) was there, the military, the police, have all come to offer their parenting experience to our officers and I believe we are graduating stronger, more confident and more strategic,” he said.

Osatimehim urged NFSS personnel to continue to support all agencies to rid the nation of crimes and criminality. (NAN)