Surrendering of terrorists, prayer answered – FGBMFI president

The National President, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International – Nigeria (FGBMFI), Mr Ifeanyi Odedo, says the recent wave of surrendering by Boko Haram terrorists in North East was prayer answered.

Odedo said this at a news conference in preparation for the FGBMFI-Nigeria, 2021 Abuja Regional Convention for North Central Region, which will take place from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28 in Abuja.

He said the fellowship had during its just concluded North East regional convention in Jalingo, Taraba, made prophetic declarations for God to bring an end to all adversaries confronting the nation.

According to him, they made that proclamation and instantly, they began to see the weakening of the powers of Boko Haram and all terrorists.

“And today, you are aware how these terrorists are now surrendering to the federal troops in droves.

“This is an answer to prayers and we are confident that God is about to turn our captivity.

“Today you find insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and robbery and all manners of violence afflicting the people and bringing them to a point where they are asking God where are you?

“And the confidence we have, according to the vision God has given us is that, surely there is an end and expectation of the just shall not be dashed,” he said.

Odedo said the convention with the theme, “Go Forward for Exploits,” is saying that God acknowledged the fact that there were resistance in the way of believers.

He stated that if Egypt, Pharaoh, the Red Sea, Jordan and walls of Jericho could not stop Israel from entering the promise land, nothing could stop Nigeria from entering its promise land.

According to him, the Lord’s seal is going to perform every word that he has spoken to us and so we are looking forward to a very glorious time in his presence.

He said the convention would feature rallies, prophetic teachings, workshop, health seminar and business roundable as well as other packages for families. (NAN)

