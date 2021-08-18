Surrender your arms or face consequences, new Zamfara CP tells bandits

The Newly deployed Commissioner of police in Zamfara, Mr Yakubu Elkana, has warned recalcitrant bandits terrorising the state to surrender their arms or face dare consequences.

Elkana who gave the warning at a maiden media briefing, in Gusau on Wednesday, urged the bandits to embrace the ongoing peace process initiated by the state government.

“My policing strategy will be intelligence driven by foreknowledge and guided by intelligence at strategic, operational, and tactical levels at tackling insecurity across the state.

”We will be proactive and preventive in its crime-fighting strategy and to ensure public ownership, partnership, participation, and community support in mainstream security.

“Our commitment and determination as police officers shall be on strengthening the existing excellent security architecture designed by both the Inspector-General of Police and ongoing peace process initiated by Gov. Bello Matawalle.

“This remains my primary objective throughout my tenure as the Commissioner of police in the state,” Elkana said.

The CP, therefore, appealed to members of the general public to support the police and other security agencies with credible information on activities of criminal elements in the state.

“The police under my watch will discharge its mandate inline with the constitutional provisions and other professional ethics of the force.

“All human rights violation, corrupt practices and other unprofessional conduct will not be tolerated,” he explained.

The CP commended journalists in the state for their continued support to the command in promoting peace and stability in the state.

“Journalists are wonderful people. Your contribution in crime management and control in the state cannot be over emphasized.

“I therefore express my gratitude to all of you and urge you to do more by sustaining the spirit of partnership and collaboration with the police and other security agencies,” he Elkana said. (NAN)

