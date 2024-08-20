Surprised By Favor: The Refining Power of God’s Hiatus

I am surprised by God’s favor because I often forget the nature and character of God. He is a God who delights in showing mercy and

By Isaac Megbolugbe

God’s Favor

I am surprised by God’s favor because I often forget the nature and character of God. He is a God who delights in showing mercy and compassion to those who do not deserve it. As I reflect on my life’s journey with the benefit of hindsight, now in my 70s, I am reminded of the numerous times God has shown me favor, leaving me in awe and surprise. This article is focused on a period of hiatus (1958-1965) during my primary education career. The Psalmist writes in Psalm 5:12, “The LORD gives favor and honor to those who do good.” Yet, I have come to realize that God’s favor is not solely reserved for those who deserve it. In fact, His favor is often bestowed upon us when we least expect it, and sometimes, when we don’t even think we deserve it.

First, there is the Unmerited Favor of God known as Grace. God’s favor is an expression of His grace, a gift to humanity that we never merited. It is a demonstration of His love and kindness towards us, despite our shortcomings and failures. Romans 10:9 reminds us of that confession of our sins and belief in Jesus Christ leads to salvation, a testament to God’s unmerited favor.

Second there is the repentance-induced favor. God shows us favor when we express remorse over our sin. When guilt consumes us to the point of conviction. When we confess with our mouths that Jesus is Lord and believe in our heart that God raised him from the dead you will be saved, (Romans 10:9).

Third, there was the case in the Bible of Zacchaeus who received favor out of expressing curiosity. He did not consider himself worthy of any blessing from God. But he became surprised and astonished when Jesus showed him favor by justifying him in the presence of his kinsmen who considered him already judged and condemned and obviously unredeemable. The story goes as Jesus entered Jericho and was passing through, a man was there by the name of Zacchaeus; he was a chief tax collector and was wealthy. He wanted to see who Jesus was, but because he was short, he could not see over the crowd as he kept his distance from the crowd advisedly. So, he ran ahead and climbed a sycamore-fig tree to see him, since Jesus was coming that way. Well, Jesus looked at him and invited himself as a guest in his home.

Finally, there are favors from loved ones like parents, siblings and friends. Today, with tremendous gratitude, I acknowledge the consequential favors from my Heavenly Father as one of His beloved children. Given the nature and character of God, I shouldn’t be surprised but nevertheless I am. In conclusion, God’s favor is a surprising and unexpected gift, often bestowed upon us when we least expect it. As I reflect on my life, I am reminded of the numerous times God has shown me favor, and I am grateful for His unmerited grace. May we never forget the nature and character of God, who delights in showing mercy and compassion to those who do not deserve it.

The Benefits of Favor: God’s favor brings numerous benefits to our lives, including:

1. Unmerited blessings: God’s favor brings blessings we don’t deserve, such as salvation, healing, and prosperity.

2. Increased influence: Favor can increase our influence and reputation, allowing us to make a greater impact in the world.

3. Open doors: Favor can open doors of opportunity, leading to new experiences and relationships.

4. Protection: God’s favor can protect us from harm and danger, surrounding us with His loving care.

5. Joy and peace: Favor can bring joy and peace, even in the midst of challenging circumstances.

In conclusion, God’s favor is a precious gift, one that we should never take for granted. As we reflect on our lives, may we remember the times God has shown us favor, and may we always be grateful for His unmerited grace. May we never forget the nature and character of God, who delights in showing mercy and compassion to those who do not deserve it.

The Refining Power of God’s Hiatus

Have you ever felt like your life is on hold, like you’re stuck in a state of limbo? You’re not alone. Throughout history, God has placed individuals in metaphorical hiatuses to refine their lives for His purposes. This season of refinement can be challenging, but it’s ultimately transformative.

Moses, Joseph, and My Story: Moses spent 40 years in the desert before God commissioned him to lead the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt. Those years were not wasted; they were a time of preparation, refinement, and growth. Joseph, too, spent years in slavery before God used him to save his family from famine. And I, personally, spent five years out of school, learning discipline, skills, and perseverance. Those years were not a detour but a divine detour, preparing me for future success.

The Purpose of Hiatus: God’s hiatus is not a punishment but a preparation. It’s a time for: (1) Refining character: Developing discipline, humility, and perseverance. (2) Building skills: Acquiring knowledge, expertise, and wisdom. (3) Shaping perspective: Gaining new insights, understanding, and purpose. (4) Strengthening faith: Deepening trust, dependence, and relationship with God.

Returning with Purpose: When God brings us out of our hiatus, we return with: (1) Renewed focus: Clarity of purpose and direction. (2) Enhanced skills: Equipped to tackle new challenges. (3). Increased stamina: Endurance to persevere through obstacles. (4) Deeper faith: Unshakeable trust in God’s sovereignty.

Conclusion: God’s hiatus is not a delay but a divine acceleration. It’s a season of refinement, preparation, and growth. Embrace this time, and trust that God is working everything out for your good. When you return, you’ll be equipped, empowered, and ready to fulfill His purpose.

Examples from Scriptures of God’s Hiatus

The Bible is replete with examples of individuals who experienced God’s hiatus:

1. David: Spent years in the wilderness, refining his heart and skills before becoming king.

2. Paul: Spent three years in Arabia, receiving revelation and preparation for his ministry.

3. Jesus: Spent 40 days in the wilderness, fasting and preparing for His public ministry.

Lessons Learned: From these examples, we learn: (1) God’s hiatus is not a punishment, but a preparation. (2) It’s a time for refining character, building skills, and shaping perspective. (3) It requires trust, obedience, and patience. (4 It’s a season of growth, not stagnation.

Embracing the Hiatus: If you find yourself in a season of hiatus, remember: (1) God is still working, even when you’re not. (2). Trust His sovereignty and timing. (3) Use this time to refine your character, build skills, and deepen your faith. (4) Look forward to the purpose and mission that awaits you.

Conclusion: God’s hiatus is a divine pause, a time for refinement and preparation. Embrace it, trust Him, and look forward to the amazing things He will accomplish through you.

Practical Applications of Lessons Learned From God’s Hiatus

So, how can we apply the concept of God’s hiatus to our lives?

1. Trust God’s timing: When things seem stalled, trust that God is working behind the scenes.

2. Refine your character: Use this time to work on your weaknesses and build your strengths.

3. Build skills: Acquire new knowledge, skills, and expertise to prepare for future opportunities.

4. Deepen your faith: Draw closer to God, and trust Him more deeply.

5. Look for opportunities: Even in a hiatus, there may be small opportunities to serve, grow, and learn.

Testimonies: Many people have experienced God’s hiatus and have come out stronger, wiser, and more effective for His kingdom. Here are a few testimonies:

1. “I thought my career was stalled, but God used that time to refine my skills and prepare me for a better opportunity.”

2. “I felt like I was in a wilderness, but God used that time to deepen my faith and trust in Him.”

3. “I thought I was stuck, but God used that time to build my character and prepare me for leadership.”

Conclusion: God’s hiatus is not a delay, but a divine acceleration. It’s a time for refinement, preparation, and growth. Trust Him, refine your character, build skills, deepen your faith, and look for opportunities. You will come out of this season stronger, wiser, and more effective for His kingdom.

The Providential Care of God in My Early Years

My life’s journey began in 1952, marked by the passing of my father in 1955, which sent my family into chaos and crisis. I started primary school in 1958, was in hiatus for five years when I dropped out of school and restarted my primary education career in 1965. My mother, left with limited resources, enrolled me in primary school in Kabba Methodist Primary School, but my care was left unattended because she traveled constantly for business across the rotating market days that dotted the landscape of Kabba and its environs. Despite the challenges, I experienced God’s providential care, which guided me through the darkest moments.

God’s Protection: God protected me from the harsh realities of my situation, providing me with food and shelter. He placed me with a lady friend of my mother’s in Ifaki-Ekiti, where I learned valuable skills and experienced the love of a foster mother. God guided me through the challenges I faced, including the incident where I unknowingly broke a pot dedicated to an idol, which could have had severe consequences. He also led me to Zaria, where I lived with my senior sister, and eventually back to Kabba, Effo-Amuro and Ileteju-Mopa where I completed my primary education. God provided for me in unexpected ways, including the kindness of strangers and the protection of my mother, who ensured my well-being despite the difficulties she faced. My early years were marked by challenges and uncertainties, but God’s providential care was always present. He protected, guided, and provided for me, even during chaos. His love and care have been a constant theme throughout my life, and I am grateful for His presence.

Lessons Learned From my Early Years: I learned valuable lessons about God’s providential care: (1) God is always present, even in chaos. (2) He provides for our needs, even when we don’t know how. (3) He guides us through challenges and uncertainties. (4) He protects us from harm and danger. (5) His love and care are constant and unwavering. I am a living testimony to God’s providential care. Despite the challenges I faced in my early years, God was always present, guiding and protecting me. His love and care have been a constant theme throughout my life, and I am grateful for His presence. In conclusion, God’s providential care is a reality that I have experienced firsthand, especially during my formative early years when I was very vulnerable to abuse and lifelong trauma. He is always present, providing, guiding, and protecting me, even in the midst of chaos and danger. May my story inspire and encourage you to trust in His love and care.

Reflection: As I reflect on my life’s journey in those early years, I am reminded of God’s faithfulness and love. His providential care has been a constant theme throughout my life, and I am grateful for His presence. May my story inspire and encourage you to trust in His love and care. My experiences have taught me the power of faith in God’s providential care. Even when circumstances seemed impossible, I chose to trust in God’s love and care. And He never failed me. I also learned the importance of perseverance in the face of challenges. When things seemed bleak, I could have given up, but I chose to press on, trusting in God’s providential care. Furthermore, I learned the value of gratitude in every situation. Even in the midst of chaos, I found reasons to thank God for His love and care. In conclusion, my life’s journey is a testament to God’s providential care. His love and care have been a constant theme throughout my life, and I am grateful for His presence. May my story inspire and encourage you to trust in His love and care, even in the midst of challenges. As I look back on my life, I am reminded of God’s faithfulness and love. His providential care has been a constant source of comfort and strength. May my story inspire and encourage you to trust in His love and care, and may you experience His providential care in your own life.

Isaac Megbolugbe

Former Vice President at Fannie Mae

Former Practice Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers

Retired Professor at Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins University

Fellow at Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

Resident in the United States of America