Surjen, Pseven roll out free malaria diagnosis in FCT

Surjen a comprehensive health startup in collaboration with Pseven Medical Diagnostics have concluded plans to roll out a free malaria diagnosis programme in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, the programme last for two weeks.

“The comprehensive health tech startup Surjen which aims to make quality healthcare services more accessible to the general public from the comfort of their homes in collaboration with a top notch diagnostic center, PSeven Medical Diagnostics sets to roll out a free malaria diagnosis program in the FCT for a two weeks period commencing from Monday 7th September 2020. Sample would be collected at beneficiary homes by Surjen of course for free.”

According to the statement, ‘the broad objective of the Surjen Free Malaria Diagnosis Program is to achieve timely and equitable access to malaria diagnosis and treatment option when confirmed”

The statement further noted that malaria is endemic in Nigeria killing about 1,100 people in a day. It is both a cause and consequence of underdevelopment and remains one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality in the country. Hospital reviews show that it accounts for over 60% of outpatient visits and equally responsible for 30% and 11% mortality in children under five and pregnant women respectively

In endemic countries like Nigeria, precise and timely diagnosis of malaria is imperative to overcome the associated risks of fatal outcomes.

Nigeria’s contribution to Global Malaria Burden: Over ¼ of the estimated global malaria deaths occur in Nigeria (Malaria Deaths in ten highest burden African Countries (Thousands). This free malaria diagnosis program offered by Surjen and Pseven Medical diagnostic in the long run aims to significantly reduce the burden of disease consequent upon malaria.

The program is provided free for all ages; children, pregnant women, adult men, women and the elderly.