Surgery: Osinbajo hails medical team, others

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has expressed his deep gratitude to Nigerians and everyone following his recent successful surgery.

The Vice President in a Statement Sunday also commended the Surgeons, doctors and others who attended to him.

Prof. Osinbajo underwent a surgical operation on Saturday, July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

Photo above: Left to Right: Dr. Tokunbo Shitta-Bey, hospital CEO, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, the Vice President & his Chief Personal Physician Dr. Nic Audifferen over the weekend. Photo by Tolani Alli, VP’s Personal Photographer

Below is the full statement of the Vice President signed himself:

“My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.

“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, for providing such excellent care.

“God bless you all.”

