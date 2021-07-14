Surety docked for failing to produce suspect

A 52-year-old man, Iseoluwa Danladi, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for failing to a suspect he stood as a surety for.

police Danladi, whose residential address was not , with  perversion of Justice

defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to charge.

Police Prosecutor, Insp Kenrich Nomayo, alleged defendant prevented the course of justice by refusing to Suleiman Isa, a suspect in a case of conspiracy and stealing.

Nomayo told the court defendant the offence on May 24 at 6  a.m. in Elere Police Station in Agege, Lagos.

Magistrate .O. Fajana admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with sureties in like sum.

Fajana ordered sureties must be gainfully employed.

She adjourned the case until July 28 for mention. (NAN)

