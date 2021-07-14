Surety docked for failing to produce suspect

A 52-year-old man, Iseoluwa Danladi, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly failing to produce a suspect he stood as a surety for.

The police charged Danladi, whose residential address was not given, with perversion of Justice

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Kenrich Nomayo, alleged that the defendant prevented the course of justice by refusing to produce Suleiman Isa, a suspect in a case of conspiracy and stealing.

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 24 at 6 a.m. in Elere Police Station in Agege, Lagos.

Magistrate O.O. Fajana admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fajana ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed.

She adjourned the case until July 28 for mention. (NAN)

