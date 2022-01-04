Surety docked for failing to produce suspect

A 40-year-old businessman, Tajudeen Agboola, who failed to produce the person he stood surety for was on Tuesday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Agboola, whose residential address was not given, is charged with conspiracy and perversion of justice.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 27 at Area F Command, Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos State.

She said that the defendant conspired with another to pervert the course of justice by entering into recognisance as surety, to produce a suspect, Ademola Adeyemi.

The defendant, he said, stood as a surety for Adeyemi, who was involved in a case of conspiracy, obtaining N600,000 under false pretences and stealing.

He said the defendant promised to produce Adeyemi whenever the police needed him, until the case is finally disposed of but he failed to do so.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 91 prescribes seven years’ jail term for perverting the course of justice, while Section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

Agboola, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate I.O. Raji admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Raji ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 9 for mention. (NAN)

