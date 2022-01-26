Surety docked for allegedly submitting forged bank documents

A 65-year-old man, Edward Akintola, was on Wednesday docked in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly standing surety for another man with fake bank statement and other supporting documents.

The police charged Akintola, who resides in Yaba area of Lagos with conspiracy and forgery.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in December 2021 in Court III, Yaba Magistrates’ court, Lagos.

He said that the defendant submitted fake First Bank statement of account, National identification card, letter of appointment and Identification card of a company; Softons Nigeria Ltd.

Oriabure further told the court that it was the magistrate, Mrs Linda Balogun, who noticed the disparities in the documents and began to question the defendant.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 365 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 365 (1) stipulates three-years jail term for forgery, while 411 provides for two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

Magistrate Balogun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Balogun said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 10 for mention. (NAN)

