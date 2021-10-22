Surety docked for allegedly perverting course of justice

A 62- year old trader, Raufu Kareem, who stood as surety for a defendant, was on Friday docked in a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court, Iyaganku, Ibadan, for allegedly perverting court of Justice.The police charged Raufu, who lives in Wakajaye, Iwo road, Ibadan, with perverting course of justice and false declaration.The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Kola Olaiya, told the court that Raufu on May 6, 2019, stood as surety for Jamiu Danjuma, an articulated vehicle driver who is standing trial in a case of reckless driving and car damageOlaiya said that Raufu, being a surety perverted the cause of Justice by failing to present himself as surety in court and also to present the defendant he stood as surety for.

He said that the defendant aided Danjuma not to appear in court on nine different adjourned dates.He also said that the defendant made false declaration and sworn affidavit of means by claiming that Danjuma, was his brother.He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 125 (1) and 192 of the Oyo State Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.The President of the Court, Mrs R. B Gbadamosi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.Gbadamosi adjourned the matter until Dec. 16, for hearing (NAN)

