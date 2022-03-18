Surety docked for alleged failure to produce defendant

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

A surety, Mr Larry Agidi, 33, was on Friday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly failing to produce a defendant, one Saheed Okunola.

Agidi, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy and perverting course of justice.

The prosecutor, Insp. Foluke Adedosu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 27, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at the Mokola Police Station, Ibadan.

Adedosu said that the surety on the same date, time and place, allegedly conspired with Okunola to obstruct, prevent or defeat the course of justice, contrary to the oath he took.

She said that Agidi allegedly signed a bail bond as a surety for Okunola, who was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident.

The prosecutor told the court that the surety promised to produce Okunola on March 31, 2020, but failed to do so.

According to her, the offence contravenes sections 126 and 519 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The surety, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs I. O. Osho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 6, for further hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

