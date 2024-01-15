Supreme Court victory: APC Chieftain tasks A’Ibom Gov. on reconciliation

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain in Akwa Ibom, Otuekong Sunny Udoh, has urged Gov. Umo Eno to see his Supreme Court victory as a God-given opportunity to reconcile with the opposition for the development of the state.

Udoh said this while speaking with newsmen in Uyo on Monday against the backdrop of the Jan. 11 Supreme Court judgment which affirmed Eno as the validly-elected governor of the state.

He urged the governor to show wisdom and magnanimity on his victory at the nation’s apex court, which he described as a divine opportunity.

The second republic lawmaker urged Eno to give open arms to the opponents to join hands with him in building the state.

“Your Excellency, your supreme court victory is the perfect will of God and the irrefutable choice of Akwa Ibom people.

“It also reinforces the confidence of the people in your government,” Udoh said.

The elder statesman appealed to the people of the state to continue to support the Eno-led administration, emphasising that the time for politicking was over, hence the need for everyone to ensure optimal development of the state.

“I believe we all want our state to progress; this is the spirit in all of us, including supporters of the opposition party.

“The development of the state is not negotiable and should not be compromised for any petty reason.

“We should, therefore, rally round this government in order to ensure progress and stability,” he said. (NAN)

Isaiah Eka

