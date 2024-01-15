…..Supreme Court verdicts: Gov. Yusuf lauds judges for standing on path of truth

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has commended Supreme Court Justices for standing on the part of truth and law to entrench justice in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf spoke on Saturday while addressing party supporters in Kano after about an unprecedented 8-hour peaceful return rally to the state.

He noted that even though attempts were made to steal his mandate, God and the Justices of the Supreme Court stood firm in restoring his mandate.

” The Supreme Court gave their judgment and we came out victorious, and that will continue to be our story by the grace of God.

“We have always believed in the judiciary as an institution, we will continue to believe in the judiciary. And we want to thank God for what the Supreme Court did.

“We remain grateful to President Tinubu. We are also grateful to the judiciary.

”I want to thank President Tinubu for showing himself as a true democrat, and not allowing the political space to become intoxicated.

“He has also shown that as a beneficiary of the people’s votes, he would allow and support the judiciary to perform its role without undue interference optimally,” he said.

Yusuf commended the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) and its members, Kwankwasiya movement, and its committed leader, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso who stood with them all through the struggle periods.

He also thanked Kano citizens for giving him a rousing welcome back home.

”We spent eight hours from Kwanan Dawaki due to heavy presence of party supporters.

“What the good people of Kano State have done to me is that they have shown their support to me. It has energised me for the rest of my life. By the grace of God, I will live to serve the people diligently.

“I will ensure that by the grace of God, what God has destined for Kano that I will make sure I work day and night to make it a reality.

“We have concluded arrangements to inaugurate our youth empowerment programme from where youths would be supported to be self reliant.

“We will continue to accord priority attention to the health sector through the provision of medial facilities that would ensure qualitative healthcare delivery,” he assured.

Yusuf also said all public schools would be provided with modern learning materials for the build up of education in the state.

He however called on the people to support government efforts by providing reliable information that could aid security agencies apprehend bad characters in the society. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko

Photo Source: Social Media

