Supreme Court verdict: We’re worried but not deterred — Lagos LP

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State says it is worried by the Supreme Court judgment on the appeal filed by its Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi against President Bola Tinubu’s electoral victory.

Pastor Dayo Ekong, the chairman of the party in the state, made the remarks while addressing journalists on Tuesday evening after the party’s State Executive Council meeting.

Ekong, however, said the party “will not be deterred.”

Expressing the party’s disappointment with the outcome of the court, Ekong said that judiciary should always be the last hope of the common man.

She said that the future of democracy would be more guaranteed if judiciary could be truly independent and a corner stone of justice.

Ekong said: “Labour Party Lagos State is deeply worried about the recent judgment that emanated from the highest court of the land and one of the most critical embodiment of democratic institutions saddled with the responsibility of dispensing justice without fear or favour.

“We at Labour Party are not deterred but rather even more determined to ensure that the events of this in the election cycle will never repeat itself.

“We shall continue to stand behind our youths in their agitations for a better and more just society that works not just for a few but for all.

“It is time for us to sit down and reflect on the future of our country,” she said.

Ekong said that Nigerians must work tirelessly to ensure that justice was not just a concept but a reality for every citizen.

The chairman, while lamenting the current economic hardship in the country, charged the leadership to put in place masses friendly policies and programmes.

“A nation where multi dimensional poverty is at its peak, no safety net for citizens and yet our so called leaders still live in luxury, calls for concern.

“Those that decide to keep quiet should remember that we will all feel the brunch one way or the other. We at Labour Party will continue to speak up and history will vindicate us,” Ekong said.

Speaking on some alleged impostors parading themselves as leadership of the LP in Lagos State, Ekong urged the party members and the public not to fall victims on their antics.

She said: “It has come to our knowledge that some group of impostors have been going around town parading themselves as the leadership of Labour Party in Lagos State.

“This group is led by one Mr Olumide Adesoyin, who to the best of our knowledge, still remains a suspended member of the party.

“Adesoyin was suspended on March 20 over alleged anti-party activities during the presidential and gubernatorial elections held on Feb. 25 and March 18 respectively,” Ekong said.

According to her, the only legally recognised leadership of Labour Party in Lagos State is the one led by herself with the State Secretariat at 59 Oduduwa Way G.R.A Ikeja Lagos, while Mr Julius Abure is the authentic National Chairman. (NAN)

