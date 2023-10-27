Supreme Court verdict: We wish Tinubu safe landing – NNPP

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has wished President Bola Tinubu a successful tenure, following his victory at the Supreme Court.

The Lagos State NNPP Secretary, Mr Sheriff Oladejo, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, Tinubu’s victory at the Supreme Court will enable him to pay full attention to governance.

“We, as a political party, did not go to court for reasons best known to us, but some other political parties have absolute right to have approached the court if they felt they had genuine grievances.

“It is important to note that all the parties have exhausted the privileges, and the final court has given its verdict.

“We hope from this moment that the president will fully concentrate on the task of governance.

“As a party, we wish President Bola Tinubu and his party safe landing in piloting the affairs of our people,” Oladejo said.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed Tinubu’s election on Feb. 25.

The court dismissed appeals by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the election, and his Labour Party Counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, against the judgment of the tribunal. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

