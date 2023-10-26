Supreme Court Verdict: NOA congratulates Tinubu

…Urges contestants not to lose values of courtesies and respect for each other

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following the Supreme Court judgement today on the 2023 presidential election appeal case, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a well-deserved victory, saying that the decision has enriched the body of law on election jurisprudence in the country.

The Director General of the Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu who spoke today said, the Supreme Court has by its judgement, validated the strenuous work done by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) throughout the period of the election.

According to him, the Nigerian judiciary also, has proved once again that it is available to uphold and dispense justice to all men at all times and season.

While calling on the political class to close ranks and support the President in the arduous task of economic, social and political reconstruction, Issa-Onilu said: “We call on everyone to come to the realisation of who we are. Even when we disagree, we should be mindful of the boundaries which we ought not to cross and the bond that hold us together.

“We acknowledge that the period of campaign was characterised by muddy, hot altercation and brickbats that do not reflect our national values”

“Above all, we are naturally a good people and our brothers’ keepers, as such, contestations should never lead to losing our values of courtesies, self-respect and respect for others. It is time to go back to those values that distinguished us as a people of culture, faith and patriotism”.

He called on those on the side of victory to be magnanimous towards their opponents while other contestants should not abandon their right to engage the winners in constructive criticism which is essential for the sustenance of democracy.

Issa-Onilu urged government to fully focus on the task of governance as the National Orientation Agency commits itself to engaging Nigerians on the renewal of those values that mark the nation as clear leader in Africa.

