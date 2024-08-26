Supreme Court Verdict: LP Candidate Eradiri congratulates Diri     

Mr Udengs Eradiri, Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate in the Nov. 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa, has congratulated Gov Douye Diri, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

By Nathan Nwakamma

Eradiri, in a statement on Monday, urged Diri to be magnanimous in victory and avoid the temptation of sidelining his perceived enemies in the distribution of dividends of democracy.

The former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), said with the pronouncement of the Supreme Court, all litigations had ended.

He urged all stakeholders to work with the governor to move the state forward.

Eradiri, who contested Diri’s victory up to the Appeal Court, assured the people of the state that he would only engage the governor and his government on constructive criticism.

He tasked the governor to approach the issues of development with all seriousness and to formulate policies and programmes that would address the problems of the state.

He said: “All involved in the last election have fought a fine fight. All the litigations are now rested with the final judgement of the Supreme Court affirming the election of Diri.

”My team and I congratulate the governor of our state on his victory.

“It is now time for all the stakeholders in the state to come together and work with the governor to move the state forward.

“There should be no room for politics of bitterness as we also ask the governor to be magnanimous in victory.

“We call on Governor Diri to unite the state and avoid the temptation of sidelining perceived enemies in the governance of the state. The governor must approach the issues of governance with the seriousness it requires.

“Bayelsa remains grossly underdeveloped despite our huge resources and we are asking the governor to judiciously utilize enormous Commonwealth to address the elementary developmental challenges of Bayelsa.

“This is the only state we have and all of us must contribute our quota to develop it.” (NAN)