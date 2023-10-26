Supreme Court Verdict: Betta Edu congratulates Tinubu

… Describes victory as deserving, re-affirmation of Nigerians’ popular choice

By Chimezie Godfrey

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court.

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, the Minister described the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the President’s election as deserving and fitting revalidation of the popular choice millions of Nigerians made on February 25th, this year.

According to her, “Nigerians were clear on their choice of President on the election day. President Tinubu was their choice and they overwhelmingly voted for him. He won a popular mandate which has now been re-affirmed by the Supreme Court. The apex court has therefore, simply revalidated the choice Nigerians made eight months ago”

The statement further quoted Dr. Edu as commending the Supreme Court Justices for “proving once again that the judiciary is democracy’s stabilizing factor”

“I do not doubt that the judiciary plays a crucial role in the stabilization of democracy; that arm of government is democracy’s stabilizing factor and it has proven so once again with the affirmation of Mr President’s election.

“The affirmation of President Tinubu’s victory at the polls by the Supreme Court will indeed further deepen our democracy and broaden our jurisprudence”

She called on the main litigants, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, to join hands with the President to move the country forward.

“Now that the Supreme Court has brought to rest all issues bordering on the 2023 presidential election, I appeal to the two main litigants to join hands with Mr. President to move the country forward in the overall interest of Nigeria and Nigerians, especially as the President has a robust road-map anchored on the Renewed Hope Agenda to set our country on the path of irreversible progress. Politics is over Governance is what is important. Let’s make Nigeria work!

“On behalf of the staff and management of the federal ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, i Congratulates Mr President on this well deserved victory “she added.

