Supreme Court Verdict: Aremu hails Judiciary, calls for statesmanship for good Governance

…..Supreme Court Verdict

The Director General of Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, ( MINILS) Ilorin, Comrade Issa Aremu said the Supreme Court judgement on Thursday which reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 Presidential election, makes Nigeria a democracy destination in Africa where electoral disputes are resolved through the judiciary rather than “unhelpful political self help”.

Comrade Aremu spoke on the sideline of the closing ceremony of skill acquisition training program empowering youth trainees on Tailoring and Garment and Fashion Designing at the Institute. The Director General commended both the presidential election petition tribunal and the Supreme Court for the “unanimous judgements that conclusively and peacefully resolved presidential electoral disputes”. He said after the 7-month litigation, it was time for “statesmanship and bi-partisan alliance” for good governance.

Also, Aremu commended post court Verdict statement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for “his clarion call for patriotic commitment for renewed hope regardless of political callings” adding that “the 8 point agenda dealing with economic growth and job creation among others offer the credible platform for “genuine politics of development as opposed to unhelpful personalization and polarization”.

According to him “politicians would always disagree on vote’s counts but they need not be disagreeable on food security, education and health of the citizens” .

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

