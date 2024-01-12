Friday, January 12, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectSupreme Court upholds election of Otu as Cross River governor
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Supreme Court upholds election of Otu as Cross River governor

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
15

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the victory of Gov. Bassey Otu as the governor of Cross River  in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) and its governorship candidate Sen. Sandy Onor challenged the membership of Otu, in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Court of Appeal, Calabar Judicial Division, had dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP governorship candidate and Onor against Otu.

Onor had approached both the tribunal and appellate court, insisting that Otu must be disqualified from the race for allegedly holding dual citizenship, certificate forgery and for not being a member of the APC as of the time of the election.

But the lower courts dismissed the PDP petitions, agreeing with the governor’s submission that the PDP cannot challenge the governor on the grounds of party sponsorship and nomination because they were not aspirants during the APC governorship primaries. (NAN)

By Ebere Agozie

Previous article
Apex court upholds election of Otti as Abia governor
Next article
S’Court Verdict: Kano residents laud judiciary for standing by truth
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.