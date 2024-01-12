Friday, January 12, 2024
Supreme Court upholds election of Mutfwang as Plateau governor

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
BThe Supreme Court on Friday upheld the election of Mr Caleb Mutfwang as the duly elected governor of Plateau.

The appeal filed by Mutfwang, sought of to restore his mandate to lead the state was allowed and the judgment of the Court of Appeal set aside.

Justice Emmanuel Agim who delivered the judgment held that the appeal by the governor had merit.

NAN reports that the appeal court had in a unanimous decision in November ruled that Muftwang was not sponsored by his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court held that Nentawe Yilwada of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the 18 March 2023 governorship election and therefore upheld his appeal.

According to the result declared by INEC, Mutfwang scored 525,299 votes to beat Mr Yilwada polled 481,370 votes.

The Plateau Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had earlier affirmed Muftwang’s victory prompting Mr Yilwada to file an appeal at the appeal court.

The decision of the Supreme Court on the case is final.(NAN)

by Ebere Agozie

