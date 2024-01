The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the election of Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the Zanfara 2023 governorship poll.

The five-member panel of justices in a judgment read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, set aside the judgment of the Court of appeal that declared the election inconclusive.(NAN)

by Ebere Agozie

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp