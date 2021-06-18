Supreme Court Upholds 12-Year Jail Term for Former Kwara Poly Governing Board Chair

The Supreme Court has affirmed the 12-year jail handed down to a former Chairman of the Governing Council of the State Polytechnic, Dr. Saadu Alanamu, by the State High Court.


Dr. Alanamu, before his conviction by the lower court, was nominated in 2017, into the Board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) before he was dropped following allegations of corruption.


He was investigated by ICPC on allegations of receiving N5 million bribe from a contractor as kickback for the award of contracts in the Polytechnic and found by Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar, who sentenced him to 12 imprisonment.


Dissatisfied the ruling, Dr. Alanamu approached the Court of Appeal, urging it to quash the of the trial court.


However, the appellate court upheld the of the lower court and dismissed Alanamu’s appeal for lack of merit, having listened to the arguments from both the prosecution and defense counsel.


Still satisfied the ruling of the Court of Appeal, the former Governing Council Chairman approached the Supreme Court on four grounds of appeal, to upturn the judgments against him by the trial and appellate court.


His counsel, Professor Amuda Kanike, SAN, had argued the Supreme Court that the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, under which the convict was tried had been purportedly repealed by ICPC Act, 2003.


He further raised the issue of whether or the appellant could be validly tried and convicted for different offences under different counts in the same trial based on the same of facts.


In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court struck out all the grounds of as incompetent, misconceived and lacking in merit and accordingly affirmed the conviction and sentencing of Alanamu to 12 imprisonment based on the same fact handed down to him by the appellate and trial courts.

