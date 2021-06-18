Supreme Court sets aside conviction of 3 lawyers for misconduct

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the conviction of three senior lawyers barred from practicing in Nigeria over alleged professional misconduct. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three lawyers were sanctioned by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPPDC) for various misconduct in the discharge of their profession.Justice Ejembi Eko who delivered the unanimous judgments in the matters via Zoom held that the actions of theLPDC panels which led to punishment of the three lawyers were not consistent with provisions of the law.

The three lawyers are Mamman Waziri, Olayori Muideen and Dr Osaretin Izegbuwa who were said to have been found wanting in the professional conduct and sanctioned. The apex court which looked into their appeal for review of their sanctions found that they were denied fair hearing as required by law. Eko faulted the conviction of the lawyers based on the composition of the panels.

Some of the panel members who signed the verdict against the lawyers were found not to have participated in the whole proceedings as required by law. Having set aside the conviction, Justice Eko ordered that the three lawyers be made to face different panels to be constituted by the LPDC. (NAN)

