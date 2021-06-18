Supreme Court sets aside conviction of 3 lawyers for misconduct

June 18, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Supreme Court set aside the conviction of three senior lawyers barred from practicing in Nigeria over alleged professional misconduct. The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the three lawyers were sanctioned Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPPDC) for various misconduct in the discharge of their profession.Justice Ejembi Eko who delivered the unanimous judgments in the matters  via Zoom held the actions of theLPDC panels which led to punishment of the three lawyers were consistent with provisions of the law. 

The three lawyers are Mamman Waziri, Olayori Muideen and Dr Osaretin  Izegbuwa who were said to have been found wanting in the professional conduct and sanctioned.  The apex court which looked into their appeal for review of their sanctions found they were denied fair hearing as required by law.  Eko faulted the conviction of the lawyers based on the composition of the panels.

  Some of the panel members who signed the verdict against the lawyers were found to have participated in the whole proceedings as required by law.  Having set aside the conviction,  Justice Eko ordered that the three lawyers be made to face different panels to be constituted LPDC. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,